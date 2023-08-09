The Best SQDC Montreal Locations According To Reviewers
Some SQDC locations got reviews that were pretty high! 🍃
Since they first opened retail outlets in 2018, the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) has provided people with an easy, legal option for purchasing cannabis, and now has more than 75 stores.
In the greater Montreal area, there are around 21. So which ones are best? To find out, we looked at Google reviews for every SQDC outlet on the Island of Montreal.
We considered more reviews to mean a more reliable score (and ignored the shops with fewer than 50 reviews) and we left out the SQDC's headquarters, which gets reviews — mostly from people unhappy with their online orders — but isn't relevant to our topic.
We also looked at the newest reviews to understand the current state of things and make sure a well-reviewed store hadn't taken a turn.
The best-reviewed Montreal-area SQDC is of course not in Outremont. It’s actually two outlets in a tie: one in LaSalle and one on rue Crescent, both of which scored 4.6/5.
SQDC LaSalle — BEST
When it comes to the crème de la crème of SQDC locations across Montreal, LaSalle may be the spot to go. With a score of 4.6/5 from a total of 248 Google reviews, this store apparently knows what it's doing. Anyone who frequents the SQDC knows that the quality of the experience comes down to a few things: wait times, selection, and staff knowledge — and it appears that the LaSalle location checks off all three.
"I give this place five stars because the employees always make excellent recommendations!" David Black wrote. "Service is quick and efficient, the location is neat and tidy. It's really all that you can expect from a SQDC," another Google review said.
Simon Dayan could not agree more. "One of the best SQDCs on the Island of Montreal. The staff is very friendly, knowledgeable and patient and lines are never long." Well, Simon, if Google reviewers can be trusted, it's not just "one of the best," it is the best.
Address: 6819 boul. Newman
SQDC Crescent — BEST
Also coming in with a 4.6/5 on Google from a total of 168 reviews is SQDC's Crescent location. Folks could not stop raving about the staff at this particular spot, saying they are both friendly and knowledgeable regarding the supply of cannabis products available here.
"The employee's attitude is just perfect. I will not name them one by one but hey guys you have amazing energy. I've been there early in the morning, smiles everywhere. Rush time just before closing, smiles everywhere," Yassine Besri wrote.
"Great service and staff! They are very attentive and they know their products," another happy customer wrote.
As for Aleksandr Nosov, they were simply happy to secure the goods. "They sold me weed, what else I can say?" Fair enough, Aleksandr. Fair enough.
Address: 1414 rue Crescent
SQDC Anjou — RUNNER UP
We couldn't leave the SQDC Anjou location hanging in this one. Although they weren't the highest ranked on Google, this spot still managed to secure a pretty sweet score. With a 4.5/5 from a total of 72 reviews, the SQDC Anjou location seems to know its stuff.
Most visitors agree that wait times aren't long and that the security guards out front are always in a good mood. One person said the experience was so great that it felt as if they were shopping for tea. "Was our first time visiting an SQDC, and we loved it! Wonderful personal service, felt like picking a tea at David's Tea. Would highly recommend this location!"
"Great location and always have what I’m looking for," another customer wrote.
Address: 9201 boul. Métropolitain E
SQDC Marché Central — WORST
Not everyone can be perfect, right? While SQDC Marché Central is still an easy spot to grab your goods if you live close by or if you ever find yourself in the neighbourhood, the 4.1/5 score based on over 1,000 reviews suggests you might encounter a few setbacks — including long wait times and lack of inventory, per a bunch of Google reviewers.
"They had a line of about two dozen people standing outside 15 minutes before closing time. One minute before closing, THEN they decide to tell us all the lines will be cut off," one upset customer wrote.
"If I could give a 0 I would. Weed selection is horrible. The staff is not knowledgeable. Terrible wait times," another wrote.
Address: 9256 boul. de l'Acadie
SQDC Métro Peel — WORST
Tied with Marché Central is also SQDC's Peel location. This spot received a score of 4.1/5 based on 1,704 reviews — that's a lot of feedback. Perhaps bad experiences drive increased comments? Regardless, the bottom line is that one of the busiest locations has received a fair selection of less than stellar reviews.
Many people remarked how long the wait times could be, particularly during peak hours. A number of reviewers mentioned that the store could appear more clean. Again, considering this downtown spot is frequented by many, it's no surprise folks who go there get fed up with waiting.
"The worst SQDC ever, very bad customer service, the management doesn't know what they are doing, I will never go there, very awful experience," one reviewer wrote. Another customer couldn't help but agree, saying there is always a wait. "Always a line up out the door and they are always out of stock."
Address: 970 rue Sainte-Catherine O.
SQDC Saint-Hubert — WORST
The SQDC Saint-Hubert location also received a 4.1/5 based on a total of 1,408 reviews. Reviewers weren't the slightest bit happy with the wait times, inconsistent opening hours and low stock.
"Long lines, empty shelves, high prices," Sam R. wrote. "This location is a hilarious wreck of confusion and depression," another unhappy customer wrote.
What really sets folks off with this location is the strange operation hours. "The store is closed at random times during the week. I show up during normal opening hours and you are still closed," one person wrote. "Maybe update your hours? The store looks permanently closed," another commented.
Address: 6872, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, QC