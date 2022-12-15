Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Grandmother & Granddaughter Found Shot In A Montreal Apartment Have Both Died

The 22-year-old woman died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Senior Editor
A Montreal police vehicle.

A Montreal police vehicle.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

The two women, ages 73 and 22, who Montreal police officers found shot in an apartment in the Sud-Ouest borough Thursday morning have both died. Police have also confirmed they were grandmother and granddaughter.

The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The 22-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died as a result of her injuries, SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin said.

The shootings occurred at around 2:40 a.m., when a 911 call reported gunshots on rue Mullins near the intersection with rue Charlevoix in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. Police arrived to find the two women inside the apartment.

The SPVM is now investigating the incident as a double homicide, Allaire-Morin added.

There was no suspect as of Thursday morning.

The investigation continues.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Thomas MacDonald
    Senior Editor
    Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...