The Grandmother & Granddaughter Found Shot In A Montreal Apartment Have Both Died
The 22-year-old woman died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.
The two women, ages 73 and 22, who Montreal police officers found shot in an apartment in the Sud-Ouest borough Thursday morning have both died. Police have also confirmed they were grandmother and granddaughter.
The 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The 22-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died as a result of her injuries, SPVM spokesperson Marianne Allaire-Morin said.
The shootings occurred at around 2:40 a.m., when a 911 call reported gunshots on rue Mullins near the intersection with rue Charlevoix in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. Police arrived to find the two women inside the apartment.
The SPVM is now investigating the incident as a double homicide, Allaire-Morin added.
There was no suspect as of Thursday morning.
The investigation continues.
