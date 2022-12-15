2 Women Were Found Shot Inside A Montreal Apartment
One was pronounced dead on the scene.
Montreal police are investigating after two women, 73 years old and 22 years old, were found shot in an apartment in Montreal early Thursday morning.
The apartment is on rue Mullins near the intersection with rue Charlevoix in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood of the Sud-Ouest borough.
According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. when a 911 call reported gunshots in the area. Police eventually found the two women. The 73-year-old was pronounced dead on-site after authorities arrived. The 22-year-old was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Brabant said officials "fear for her life."
Police are investigating the shootings as a "suspicious death" and attempted murder, he added. There were no suspects as of 6 a.m., when investigators and crime scene technicians were set to descend on the scene to try to piece together what happened. Officers had already found shell casings on the floor inside, Brabant said.
The investigation is ongoing.
