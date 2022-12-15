Search on MTL Blog

2 Women Were Found Shot Inside A Montreal Apartment

One was pronounced dead on the scene.

Flashing lights on a Montreal police vehicle at night.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Montreal police are investigating after two women, 73 years old and 22 years old, were found shot in an apartment in Montreal early Thursday morning.

The apartment is on rue Mullins near the intersection with rue Charlevoix in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood of the Sud-Ouest borough.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. when a 911 call reported gunshots in the area. Police eventually found the two women. The 73-year-old was pronounced dead on-site after authorities arrived. The 22-year-old was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Brabant said officials "fear for her life."

Police are investigating the shootings as a "suspicious death" and attempted murder, he added. There were no suspects as of 6 a.m., when investigators and crime scene technicians were set to descend on the scene to try to piece together what happened. Officers had already found shell casings on the floor inside, Brabant said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Thomas MacDonald
    Senior Editor
    Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
