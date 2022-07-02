The Montreal Airport Has Been Ranked The Third Best In All Of Canada
Vancouver's YVR and Halifax' YHZ took the top two spots! ✈️
As part of Léger's 25th edition of its annual Reputation study, Montreal Trudeau International took the third spot when it came to the list of most reputable airports in Canada in 2022, according to Canadians.
While it's no secret that airports across Canada are seeing a surge of travellers and meteoric wait times, so much that Canada has stopped random COVID-19 testing in airports to speed things up, Montreal appears to be doing something right.
YUL earned a total of 64 points when it came to its reputation score, which is 39 more than that of Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) in Quebec City, which found itself in the tenth position with a score of 25.
While the Montreal airport did well, it still managed to fall short of the top spot, which was reserved for Vancouver International (YVR) followed by Halifax Stanfield International (YHZ), which scored the second-highest position.
"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the airport industry hard and continues to have lasting effects. With the implementation of domestic and international travel restrictions, the number of passengers passing through Canadian airports dropped rapidly, and revenue followed suit," the Léger study stated.
"Widespread layoffs also occurred, and many employees worried about their future as new variants of COVID-19 threatened to disrupt their job security."
While the turbulent airport situation isn't settling down anytime soon, Léger stated that their Reputation study will "continue to monitor Canadian airports' performance year over year."
Here are other airports across Canada that made the top 10 list and the reputation score they received:
1. Vancouver International Airport YVR (71)
2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport YHZ (65)
3. Montreal-Trudeau International Airport YUL (64)
4. Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ (59)
5. Calgary International Airport YYC (55)
6. Winnipeg International Airport YWG (48)
7. Edmonton International Airport YEG (40)
8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport YTO (31)
9. Abbotsford International Airport YXX (25)
10. Jean Lesage International Airport YQB (25)
