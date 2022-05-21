This Montreal Park Is The Perfect Place For Plane Spotting & Hanging Out With Your Crew
Grab a blanket, a few drinks and watch the planes come and go! 🛫
Montreal parks are certainly not to be reckoned with, especially when summertime rolls around — but how many of them can you sit back, relax and watch planes land and take off from? Mhm, exactly.
If you're looking for things to do in Montreal this weekend, we've got you covered with a casual and fun trip over to Parc Jacque-de-Lesseps, which lets you take in the stellar sights right by Montreal International Airport in Dorval.
Accessing the park is no biggie, considering it can be accessed by both car and public transportation.
Driving over won't take much time from the city center and parking for the observatory park can be found right off of Côte De Liesse Expressway onto Halpern Avenue.
As for taking the STM, grab the 202 West bus from Du Collège metro station and get off at the Côte De Liesse/Halpern bus stop and walk on over.
The best part of it all? Not only is it the perfect date idea, activity with your crew, or photographer's dream, but it's totally free!
The park isn't your average Montreal park. There aren't any playgrounds or exhibits to wander around and look at, but there's loads of green space giving you perfect views of the 06R and 24L runway as well as of the adjacent taxiways.
While planes are landing and taking off at all hours of the day, you can score some stunning sights during rush hour, which is when many larger fleets often take off and return.
So, grab a blanket, a few snacks, and your favourite people for the ultimate plane spotting activity at Parc Jacque-de-Lesseps.
Parc Jacques-de-Lesseps Plane Spotting
Price: Free!
Address: Parc Jacque-de-Lesseps right off of Côte De Liesse and Halpern in Dorval, QC