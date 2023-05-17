montreal botanical garden

The Montreal Botanical Garden Is Hosting A Picnic Under The Blossoms Of Its Japanese Garden

Picnicking isn't usually allowed in the Japanese Garden.

Montrealers have a rare opportunity to lunch in the manicured Japanese section of the Montreal Botanical Garden. On Sunday, May 21, the site is hosting a picnic to celebrate its crab apple tree blossoms. The event is meant to mimic the Japanese custom of o-hanami, contemplation of the flowers, and the country's famed cherry tree blossom season.

Picnicking isn't usually allowed in the Japanese Garden, but administrators make an exception for the annual event organized by the Fondation du Jardin et du Pavillon Japonais de Montréal.

Prospective picnickers must preregister for the event and reserve one of the limited number of lunch boxes available. They contain, according to the foundation: futomaki (sushi roll), inarizushi (fried sushi roll), karaage (fried chicken), shioyaki (grilled salmon), tamagoyaki (omelette), kinpira gobo (burdock root), amazu tsukune (chicken meatball), sunomono (seaweed, white fish and noddle salad), gomaae (spinach with sesame and soy sauce) and a non-alcoholic beverage.

The box costs $26. There were still lunch boxes available at the time of writing. Attendees will also have to pay for entrance to the Botanical Garden: $17 for adult residents of the Montreal area.

Montreal Botanical Garden administrator Espace pour la vie says picnickers will have to bring their own blankets. Chairs are not allowed.

Picnic under the Crab Apple Blossoms of the Japanese Garden

Price:

  • $26 for a lunch box
  • plus $17 per adult Montreal resident for entry to the Botanical Garden

Where: the Japanese Garden of the Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

When: Sunday, May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

