Montreal Is Hosting A Huge Japanese Culture & Street Food Festival With 30+ Vendors This June
There will be a Studio Ghibli film soundtrack concert.♨️
YATAI MTL, Montreal's annual festival of local Japanese culture, products and street food is back again this year. While previous editions have stuck to the Mile End, this year, YATAI is taking over the Peel Basin docks at the end of the Lachine Canal between Griffintown and the Old Port.
Organizers are promising a total of 37 vendors, including 12 "culinary booths" and another 25 selling products, art and crafts.
Also on the program for the four-day event are a taiko (Japanese percussion instrument) performance, an '80s Japanese disco party, a piano concert of music from Studio Ghibli film soundtracks, and the ever-popular Shiba and Akita doggy party, plus about a dozen, unspecified on-site activities for visitors.
The complete list of vendors and prices isn't out yet either, but organizers say more information is forthcoming via the Facebook event page and newsletter.
YATAI MTL 2023 will take place between June 8 and 11. Admission is $3.
It follows the conclusion of Japan Week 2023, a showcase of Montreal Japanese restaurants and businesses that wrapped up on May 14.
Get a summary of the details for YATAI MTL 2023 below.
YATAI MTL 2023 Japanese Culture & Street Food Festival
Vendors prepare food at YATAI MTL.
Yasuko Tadokoro | Courtesy of YATAI MTL
Price: $3 admission; food prices aren't out yet but will presumably vary by vendor.
Where: Les quais au Bassin Peel
When:
- June 8, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 9, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 10, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 11, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.