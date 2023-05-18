What's Open & Closed In Montreal On National Patriots' Day
Lots of places are staying open.
Senior Editor
May 18, 2023, 12:09 PM
It's Victo — erm... National Patriots' Day weekend in Quebec! The unofficial kick-off to a season of barbecues and picnics in the park.
Unlike on other statutory holidays, many institutions will continue to welcome the public on Monday, May 22.
Here's what's open and closed in Montreal on National Patriots' Day.
What's open in Montreal on National Patriots' Day?
- Espace pour la vie museums:
- the Montreal Botanical Garden,
- the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium,
- the Montreal Insectarium,
- the Montreal Biodome,
- and the Montreal Biosphere.
- The STM network
- Buses will run on a holiday schedule.
- Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal.
- Ecocentres
- Montreal public markets
- Many malls and shopping centres, including:
- The SAQ
What's closed in Montreal on National Patriots' Day?
- Banks
- Canada Post
- Canada Post says mail collection and delivery will not occur on holidays, but that locations within private businesses will operate according to host business hours. But information about which host businesses will be open isn't available online.
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Montreal municipal permit counters
- Municipal Court (for most people)
- The court will only process detained individuals.