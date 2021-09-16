The Montreal Canadiens Have Unveiled A 'Consent Action Plan' To Address Sexual Cyberviolence
The plan comes after the Canadiens drafted Logan Mailloux.
Groupe CH, the parent company of the Montreal Canadiens, just unveiled its new action plan to bring awareness and education to the community and its employees about sexual cyberviolence.
Titled the "Respect and Consent Action Plan," the plan will tackle "the internal environment of Groupe CH as well as the external and community environment."
In a press release, Montreal Canadiens owner, president, and CEO Geoff Molson said, "we want to ensure that our actions will be part of a concerted approach that will bring about positive changes within our company and in the hockey community."
All employees and hockey operations staff will benefit from training "on respect and consent and sexual cyberviolence in line with our policy of equity, diversity, and inclusion and with the values of our organization," the release said.
The company will also hire women in "key positions" within the hockey operations department.
As for its community initiatives, the Montreal Canadiens will collaborate with aid organizations and the Quebec hockey community at large to develop a "prevention program aimed at young hockey players, as well as the interveners who support them in their practice of the sport."
Financial support will also be given to registered organizations that are committed to preventing and raising awareness about sexual cyberviolence. Groupe CH has also given financial support to an organization that supports victims of sexual violence.
The release of the Respect and Consent Action Plan follows uproar surrounding the Canadiens' draft pick of defenceman Logan Mailloux, who admitted to distributing a pornographic photo of an 18-year-old woman without consent.
At the time of the draft pick, the team said it was "committed to raising awareness among [its] players about the repercussions of their actions on the lives of others."
If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada.