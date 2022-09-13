The Montreal Holocaust Museum Released Renderings Of Its Striking New Building
Construction will begin in fall 2023.
The Montreal Holocaust Museum announced earlier this year that it would be moving from its current location in Côte-des-Neiges to the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on boulevard Saint-Laurent. On September 12, the museum officially unveiled its plans for the new building and it's going to make for a very remarkable visit.
Renderings of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum.KPMB Architects + Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture
The Montreal Holocaust Museum will begin construction starting in the fall of 2023. The new building will be significantly more spacious and have far more of a historical element compared to its current location. Narcity spoke with Jacques Saada, the museum's new director, who shared that the location is "where the first immigrants who survived the Holocaust settled."
Renderings of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum.KPMB Architects + Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture
The new museum will have an abundance of exhibition rooms, a memorial garden, a room dedicated to holographic testimonies of Holocaust survivors, and an auditorium. "We have almost 13,500 artifacts that we cannot display [at the current location]. So we had to expand considerably," Saada said.
In addition to the many exhibition rooms, the museum will also have classrooms in order to provide educational programs on the Holocaust, genocide and human rights with an aim to motivate communities across Quebec to stand up for a just society free of hate and persecution. "There has been an increase in anti-Semitic acts in the country. The biggest enemy of our community is ignorance and the remedy is education," Jacques told Narcity.
"[It's] more than a new museum, we are building a platform for a world of change," the website states.
Renderings of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum.KPMB Architects + Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture
The new construction was made possible through the Give Voice campaign, which has raised a total of $85 million in donations so far from various institutions including the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the City of Montreal, the Azrieli Foundation and numerous private donations.
The Montreal Holocaust museum will officially open its doors in 2025.
The New Montreal Holocaust Museum
When: Open date scheduled for 2025
Address: 3535, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC