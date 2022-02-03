Trending Topics

The Montreal Weather Forecast Warns Of A Sh*t Ton Of Snow On Its Way In The Next 24 Hours

It could be difficult to drive on Friday morning.

Staff Writer
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Buckle up, because some wild weather is on its way to Montreal. Environment Canada's Montreal weather forecast is predicting a "significant snowfall" happening from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

A special weather statement says that "a low pressure system from Texas will merge with a cold front" moving across Quebec.

The incoming snowfall is expected to be 10 to 20 centimetres, so you're going to want to make sure you have your snow pants and shovel ready.

According to Environment Canada, "The snow will intensify late in the day and continue into Friday morning. Moderate winds will accompany the snow and generate local blowing snow."

The snow and wind we're about to get hit with could make your Friday morning drive to work rather difficult. If you can work from home that day, it's probably in your best interest to do so.

The warning is in effect for the areas of Châteauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes, and Montréal Island.

If you must go in, make sure to properly clear snow and ice off of your car before hitting the streets to avoid getting a fine.

But in good news, the cold seen this weekend may be the worst we're going to see all of February. Hallelujah!

Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin told MTL Blog that "Most of the very cold temperatures are behind us. The mean temperature for February looks close to normal. We suffered a lot in January but it won't be that difficult in February."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

