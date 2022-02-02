The Quebec Weather Forecast Shows Another Soul-Crushing Snowstorm On Its Way

The Quebec Weather Forecast Shows Another Massive Snowstorm On Its Way
Just what we need.
Quebec is in the crosshairs of two systems that will converge to create some messy conditions in the southern part of the province, according to Environment Canada. The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the south shore and Montreal.
It warns of a day of snow showers that could dump up to 15 centimetres south of the river and create some difficulty on the roads.
MétéoMédia offers more insight into the approaching systems. First, according to the network, a front from the west will bring temperatures near the freezing mark, resulting in wet, heavy snow as moisture moves up from the southern U.S.
Between Thursday and Friday, arctic air from the north will replace the more mild air to create lighter snow as it meets the system from the south.
Environment Canada's seven-day forecast shows temperatures in Montreal reaching as high as 3 C on Wednesday, February 2, before falling to 0 C during the day Thursday. Like MétéoMédia, Environment Canada suggests this sample of late-winter temperatures will be short-lived.
Montreal will plunge back into the negative-double digits on Friday and Saturday and stay between -9 C and -8 C through Tuesday, February 8, the weather agency predicts.
This could be the last dramatic dip into icy temperatures, however.
Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin told MTL Blog that the city will likely see normal February temperatures after a frigid January — the coldest on record since 2004.
"Most of the very cold temperatures are behind us," he said. "The mean temperature for February looks close to normal. We suffered a lot in January but it won't be that difficult in February."