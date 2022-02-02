Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

The Quebec Weather Forecast Shows Another Massive Snowstorm On Its Way

Just what we need.

Senior Editor
The Quebec Weather Forecast Shows Another Soul-Crushing Snowstorm On Its Way
Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

Quebec is in the crosshairs of two systems that will converge to create some messy conditions in the southern part of the province, according to Environment Canada. The federal weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the south shore and Montreal.

It warns of a day of snow showers that could dump up to 15 centimetres south of the river and create some difficulty on the roads.

MétéoMédia offers more insight into the approaching systems. First, according to the network, a front from the west will bring temperatures near the freezing mark, resulting in wet, heavy snow as moisture moves up from the southern U.S.

Between Thursday and Friday, arctic air from the north will replace the more mild air to create lighter snow as it meets the system from the south.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecast shows temperatures in Montreal reaching as high as 3 C on Wednesday, February 2, before falling to 0 C during the day Thursday. Like MétéoMédia, Environment Canada suggests this sample of late-winter temperatures will be short-lived.

Montreal will plunge back into the negative-double digits on Friday and Saturday and stay between -9 C and -8 C through Tuesday, February 8, the weather agency predicts.

This could be the last dramatic dip into icy temperatures, however.

Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin told MTL Blog that the city will likely see normal February temperatures after a frigid January — the coldest on record since 2004.

"Most of the very cold temperatures are behind us," he said. "The mean temperature for February looks close to normal. We suffered a lot in January but it won't be that difficult in February."

From Your Site Articles

Cold Montreal Temperatures Broke Records In January — Here's The Outlook For February

Could the worst be behind us? Fingers crossed!

Mario Beauregard | Dreamstime

The weather in January has been, well, a lot. Despite less-than-average snowfall, Montreal hit record-breaking low, low temperatures, with added wind-chill to boot. This was caused by the jet stream, which brought cold air to most of Eastern Canada.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist André Cantin, we hit record-breaking lows, "not for the whole month — for some days during the month. It's not the coldest January [on record]. We can qualify this January of 2022 as very cold compared to normal but it's not something we've never seen." That said, it was the coldest January in many years: "We have to go back to 2004 for a January similar to the one that we had this year."

Keep Reading Show less

The Weather Network Shared 5 Random Household Items That'll Help You Combat Winter

You may want to start keeping cat litter in your trunk.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Surviving winter is truly a sport on its own. Between the snow, the salt, the ice, and the cold weather, it sometimes feels impossible to go a day without something going wrong.

To help get through this season a little easier, The Weather Network shared five household items that almost all of us have laying around which can be used to combat snow and ice.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Weather Will Be Intensely Cold Overnight With Wind Chill Potentially Minus 40

Temperatures might reach the coldest they've been since 2004 – or earlier.

Rixie | Dreamstime.com

Batten down the hatches, everybody, tonight's going to be another very, very frigid one. An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Montreal area Friday night into Saturday morning. Environment Canada anticipates that Montreal can expect wind chills of minus 38 C to minus 40.

Other regions affected are

Keep Reading Show less

Environment Canada Issued A Winter Storm Warning For Montreal And Laval

Quebec's Ministry of Transportation advised against non-essential driving.

Radila Radilova | Dreamstime

Mother Nature is starting the week off with a bang for Montrealers, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected on Monday.

This heavy load of snow coming our way led Environment Canada to issue a winter storm warning for various parts of the province, including Châteauguay - La Prairie area, Laval area, Longueuil - Varennes area, and Montréal Island area.

Keep Reading Show less