Flash Freeze Warning Issued For Montreal, So Roads Can Get Real Icy Real Fast
Be careful out there folks!
The winter weather is throwing Montreal yet another curve ball. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather warning for Montreal and many surrounding areas, saying a flash freeze is headed our way Saturday afternoon.
"Temperatures will drop rapidly this afternoon or early this evening," ECCC said. "Puddles, wet snow and any additional precipitation will freeze as temperatures drop."
Montreal isn't the only area expected to be affected. Environment and Climate Change Canada also issued the flash freeze warning for Châteauguay (La Prairie area), Laval, and Longueuil (Varennes area).
A steep temperature drop is expected on Saturday. After the rain, roads/sidewalks could rapidly become icy and slippery over southern, central and eastern Quebec with the sudden arrival of the cold air during the day/evening. \nhttp://ow.ly/cRlW50HTjb4\u00a0pic.twitter.com/mR2RcyUVEe— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCC Weather Quebec) 1644615302
The change in temperature is expected to affect both walkways and roadways. The ECCC is warning Montrealers that "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."
According to the Weather Network, Montreal temperatures are expected to move from above zero, to minus 5 degrees Celsius by 5 p.m., dropping to minus 13 degrees Celsius by 10 p.m. tonight.
"Flash freeze warnings are issued when a rapid drop in temperature is expected, that can cause water from rain or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to quickly freeze," ECCC explained.
Environment Canada has also issued flash freeze warnings for areas outside the Montreal region including Québec, Charlevoix, Eastern Townships, Laurentians, and Gatineau, to name a few, making it clear that things are about to get icy.
So, if there's a day where staying home is highly advised, it's today y'all. If you must trek through this weekend's sidewalks and roads, be sure to do so with caution and stay safe out there Montreal!
