This Funky New Arcade In Montreal Is BYOB & Has 40+ Games Including Retro Favourites
And you can book it for parties! 🕹️👾
Have you been on the hunt for a new space to hang with your favourite people? Celebrate your birthday? Throw a party? Look no further.
Arcade Mile-X Arcade is a new arcade in Montreal's Mile-Ex that you can rent for any upcoming celebrations you may be planning.
This arcade event space was brought to fruition by the same people behind the city’s premier pinball bar North Star Machines à Piastres in the Plateau, Charlotte Fillmore-Handlon and Adam Kiesler.
In the arcade space, you can find a funky 1979 Chevy van, a jukebox filled with unique selections and "the ultimate 20-hour long pinball drive-in film," plus all kinds of arcade games, including Stern Batman '66, Midway Mortal Combat II and Midway NBA JAM Tournament Edition.
You can rent out Arcade Mile-X Arcade for a two-hour block for $500 or $1250 for the full evening, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. You can check out the booking calendar online to see which dates are available.
A maximum of 50 people are allowed in the place at once, which means that's only $10 each person for a two-hour block if you manage to fill the whole spot!
The best part? It's BYOB, so you and your friends can bring whatever you'd like to sip on, including alcoholic drinks.
If you plan on catering your event, the owners can provide them with early access to make sure everything is set up on time.
It's suggested that you arrive five minutes before your rental time starts in order to make the most of your time at the arcade.
And for the real arcade-lovers out there, you can get yourself a membership. For $100/month or $1000 for a year, members of Arcade Mile-X get access to over 40 games on free play, every Thursday night from 5 to 10 p.m. There's also a $40 plus taxes drop-in rate for non-members on Thursday nights, which will also give you free access to all the games.
Arcade Mile-X Arcade
Rental price: $500 for two-hour blocks or $1250 for the whole evening from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
When: Check the booking calendar for available dates
Where: 6560, ave. de l'Esplanade #020, Montreal, QC