The STM Has Jumped On The Little Miss & Mr. Men Meme Train (PHOTOS)
The childhood characters are still relatable as ever.
You may have noticed some familiar faces from your childhood popping up on social media lately, not least of all on the Instagram account of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).
The transit agency brightened up an overcast Monday for its Instagram followers by sharing Little Miss and Mr. Men characters who take on Montreal's metro and bus network.
In one image, a star-shaped character looks excited with the overhead caption, "Little Miss tries an electric bus for the first time." In another, a bustling triangle-shaped character runs under the caption, "Mr. tries to catch the last Saturday train from Berri-UQAM."
A star-shaped Little Miss looks excited. Right: A Mr. Men character rushes toward the left.@stminfo | Instagram
The graphics keep with the theme of the Little Miss and Mr. Men kids series by Roger Hargreaves that teach life lessons through colourful basic-shaped characters who often make mistakes.
While it's not difficult to picture "Mr. missed his connection at Lionel-Groulx" — I mean, who hasn't gotten a bit turned around at the green and orange line hub? — the "Little Miss let's everyone exit the metro car before getting on" seems a bit more far-fetched. Or maybe that one could actually get turned into a book and teach more commuters manners.
A Mr. Men character scratches his head looking confused. Right: A beaming Little Miss.@stminfo | Instagram
Meanwhile, anyone who isn't an early riser can relate to "Little Miss gets up at 7 a.m. and takes the #67 at 7:27 a.m."
And there's even one for the hardworking sleepy heads: "Mr. was supposed to exit at Saint-Laurent, but is still sleeping at Monk."
A Little Miss being startled by an alarm clock. Right: A Mr. Men character snoozes on a chair.@stminfo | Instagram
According to Know Your Meme, the viral trend started picking up steam in April.