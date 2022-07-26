The STM Will Have New Metro Gates Allowing Bank Card Payments
It should take about a year for all the stations to be equipped 🚇
After years of waiting, the future for Montreal metro users is … almost now. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced on July 25 that it's installing new equipment that will eventually permit contactless payments.
In a tweet, the STM revealed the new look of the turnstiles and metro ticket gates. They could mean a faster, simpler way to get on the metro within a year. It's certainly more welcome news than another fare adjustment.
"In addition to being equipped with new, more visible and readable screens, our validators will eventually be compatible with NFC technology and will allow bank cards to be read," the STM wrote.
\u201c[Info r\u00e9seau] \ud83d\ude87\ud83d\udc85\u2705 Nos tourniquets et portillons \u00e0 ventaux changent de look. En plus d\u2019\u00eatre munis de nouveaux \u00e9crans plus visibles et lisibles, \u00e0 terme, nos valideurs seront compatibles avec la technologie NFC et permettront la lecture des cartes bancaires.\u201d— STM (@STM) 1658752228
Contactless payments by card or by phone will soon be an option at your closest metro station.
The STM confirms that installation of the new infrastructure is in progress and they aim to be done in a year.
The new turnstiles can already be seen in some stations like Berri-UQAM.
When it comes to the possibility of getting an OPUS card using your phone, they answered: "The new technology should allow electronic wallets. However, the update still needs to be installed and made compatible with the new ticketing infrastructures, which is part of a project carried out on a metropolitan scale via the ARTM."
The organization did not specify an exact timeline for when to expect these upgrades.