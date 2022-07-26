Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

STM Metro

The STM Will Have New Metro   Gates Allowing Bank Card Payments

It should take about a year for all the stations to be equipped 🚇

Staff Writer
​A new turnstile at Berri-UQAM station. Right: The screens of the turnstiles are visible from several steps back.

A new turnstile at Berri-UQAM station. Right: The screens of the turnstiles are visible from several steps back.

@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram

After years of waiting, the future for Montreal metro users is … almost now. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced on July 25 that it's installing new equipment that will eventually permit contactless payments.

In a tweet, the STM revealed the new look of the turnstiles and metro ticket gates. They could mean a faster, simpler way to get on the metro within a year. It's certainly more welcome news than another fare adjustment.

"In addition to being equipped with new, more visible and readable screens, our validators will eventually be compatible with NFC technology and will allow bank cards to be read," the STM wrote.

Contactless payments by card or by phone will soon be an option at your closest metro station.

The STM confirms that installation of the new infrastructure is in progress and they aim to be done in a year.

The new turnstiles can already be seen in some stations like Berri-UQAM.

When it comes to the possibility of getting an OPUS card using your phone, they answered: "The new technology should allow electronic wallets. However, the update still needs to be installed and made compatible with the new ticketing infrastructures, which is part of a project carried out on a metropolitan scale via the ARTM."

The organization did not specify an exact timeline for when to expect these upgrades.

