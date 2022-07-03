Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

stm

STM Fares Increased This Month & Tickets Can Now Cost Up To $5.25

New zones, new fares! 🚊

STM metro sign in Montreal.

STM metro sign in Montreal.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

As of July 1, 2022, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has changed its fare system, increasing the cost of tickets by 2%.

The news regarding the increase in fares was announced back in April and is being implemented as part of the exo network, which includes the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL), the Société de transport de Laval (STL) and the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

The transit fare redesign will still allow people to purchase single and return tickets for $3.50 and $6.50 respectively. However, the introduction of the "all modes" ticket option will have STM users paying more than before.

Transit users will now be able to travel via the metro and train from one zone to another without needing to buy separate tickets. In this case, if you need to take a bus, the metro and then a train, you can do it all without paying for multiple tickets.

Currently, the Greater Montreal area will be divided into four different zones: A, B, C and D.

  • Zone A: Greater Montreal area.
  • Zone B: Longueuil and Laval.
  • Zone C: Northern and Southern suburbs.
  • Zone D: Outside the territory.
To travel from Laval or Longueuil to Montreal with an "All modes A and B" ticket, you will now pay $5.25 for the one-way trip, which is $1.75 more or $10 for the round trip, which is now $4 more.

This ticket will also allow you to travel by metro and bus, which was previously only possible with one single ticket. While the restructure is great for transit users who require both metro and train, it will certainly cost those only needing to travel by metro more.

The monthly, 24-hour and student passes in Montreal for Zone A will increase by a few dollars as well. The one-day ticket will now cost $11 instead of $10.

As for the monthly pass, you'll have to dish out $94 instead of $90.50. The STM will still offer the "special student" fare for four months for $220, which previously cost $212.

While transit fares have gone up, you can still take advantage of Montreal's most recent STM initiative, which grants transit users free access to seven different metro stations across the green and orange lines on weekends from June 24 to September 25, 2022

The metro stations you can access for free are Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d'Armes and Berri-UQAM.

For more information regarding transit fares and different zones, visit the ARTM website.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

