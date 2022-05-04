Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
STM

Montreal Metro Stations Got Star Wars-Themed Name Changes For May The 4th

The STMpire strikes back ⚔️

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A spoofed metro sign for Lionel-Groulx reads 'Lionel-Grogu'. Right: A sign for Viau has been altered to read 'Viau-da.'

A spoofed metro sign for Lionel-Groulx reads 'Lionel-Grogu'. Right: A sign for Viau has been altered to read 'Viau-da.'

@stminfo | Instagram

If your X-Wing breaks down, today of all days, the STMpire wants you to know you can take the metro to get you to a galaxy not so far, far away. The transit authority took wishing riders "May the 4th be with you" to the next level by renaming metro stations on social media with clever takes on the iconic sci-fi series.

Lionel-Groulx became 'Lionel-Grogu,' riffing on the beloved Baby Yoda character from The Mandalorian series (or is it now 'Manda-Laurier'?). Meanwhile, Pie-IX got a polish with 'C3Pie-IX,' and Viau paid tribute to the ultimate Jedi Master by becoming "Viau-da."

If that's not enough to give travellers a new hope, Acadie became 'Chewbacadie,' which hopefully means all train drivers are wearing Wookie suits today. On the orange line, Beaubien was dubbed 'Beaubien-Fett,' after one of the most feared intergalactic bounty hunters. Fortunately, he's always on time.

Fabre, on the blue line, was dubbed 'Fabre-laser,' as a play on 'sabre laser,' which means 'lightsaber' in French. An English alternative could've been Darth-Fabre. After all, we knew there had to be a sith lord behind the STMpire's decision to raise transit fares.

Further on the dark side, mandatory masks will remain a phantom menace to public transit commuters for the foreseeable future.

As it turns out, Montreal's metro station names lend themselves well to the Star Wars universe.

A quick look at the lightsaber-coloured lines shows 'Obi Wan-gringon' makes an obvious choice for the end of the green line. You might have to wait a little while to rope a ride at 'AT-ATwater.' You can half expect to see a cute alien at 'Édouard-Montpetit-wok,' or multi-limbed and weaponed General Grievous at Place d'Armes (no change needed!). And it's no surprise that Georges-Lucas-Vanier is two stops away from a Bonaventure.

If you love the Star Wars puns, all there is to say is 'Pap-i-neau'.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...