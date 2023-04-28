The STM Is Closing 6 Blue Line Montreal Metro Stations This Weekend
Allow extra time for your Sunday travel. 🔵
Montreal metro riders who take the blue line should plan for travel disruptions on Sunday, April 30. The Société des Transports de Montréal (STM) will close six stations for accessibility work at Édouard-Montpetit station between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The temporary closure will affect Snowdon (blue line), Côte-des-Neiges, Université-de-Montreal, Edouard-Montpetit, Outremont and Acadie. The blue line closures are part of major accessibility upgrades at Édouard-Montpetit.
The placement of track switches, used to let trains change directions and travel in the opposite direction, necessitated the stations shutting for the day.
Some stations will remain open, however, including Parc, de Castelnau, Jean-Talon (orange and blue lines), Fabre, D'Iberville, Saint-Michel and Snowdon (orange line only).
Itinerary of the shuttle.Courtesy of the STM.
To help passengers get around during the closure, a special bus service will run between the Snowdon and Jean-Talon stations, with stops at both closed and open stations.
The 809 shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Passengers should still plan to allow extra time for their journey.