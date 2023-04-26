Montreal Metro & Bus Ticket Prices Are Going Up This Summer
Be prepared to pay a bit more for several passes.
Montrealers will have to pay a bit more for transit rides starting this summer. The regional transit authority, the ARTM, announced fare increases — by a weighted average of 3% — will take effect July 1. That means slightly higher prices for many Montreal metro and bus passes.
The changes affect all four fare zones: the Agglomeration of Montreal (Zone A), Laval and the Agglomeration of Longueuil (Zone B), the North and rest of the South Shore (Zone C), and the outlying municipalities of Marieville, Rigaud, Sainte-Madeleine, Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, Sainte-Martine, L’Épiphanie and Saint-Hyacinthe (Zone D).
One-way, all-modes A, all-modes ABC and all-modes ABCD passes are all going up in price by $0.25. So in Zone A, for example, regular one-way, all-modes tickets are increasing from $3.50 to $3.75. Regular two-way tickets are increasing from $6.50 to $7.
Also for trips within Zone A:
- regular 10-trip passes are increasing in price from $31.50 to $32.50;
- weekly passes are going from $29 to $30;
- monthly passes from $94 to $97;
- unlimited evening passes will go from $5.75 to $6;
- and unlimited weekend passes will go from $14.75 to $15.25.
Meanwhile, the ARTM is freezing the price of regular all-modes AB (trips between Montreal, Laval and Longueuil) one-trip, two-trip and 10-trip passes at $4.50, $9 and $42.50, respectively.
Also among the fare changes are some new additions. The ARTM is introducing 24-hour and three-day all-modes AB, all-modes ABC, and all-modes ABCD tickets. There will also be "special bus passes" that will be valid on the Longueuil transit network (RTL), exo commuter trains, and the forthcoming South Shore branch of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail network.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.