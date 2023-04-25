The STM Has Reopened The Green Line After A Huge Shutdown Due To Tunnel Cracks
They had to remove a section of concrete from the tunnel.
Normal Montreal metro service resumed Tuesday morning after the discovery of cracks in the tunnel between Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent stations led the STM to shut down a huge swath of the green line Monday afternoon.
The STM says it made the decision to reopen after experts determined the cracks in the concrete are "superficial" and that "the integrity of the [tunnel] vault is not in question," the transit company said in a statement.
Water leaks first led to the discovery Monday. At around 5 p.m., the STM closed the green line between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac stations as a precautionary measure. Officials also halted above-ground traffic on boulevard De Maisonneuve between rue Berri and boulevard Saint-Laurent.
Meanwhile, the STM explained in a Tuesday morning statement, engineers carried out "more than six hours of inspection, hammering and observation." Workers also remove a section of concrete from the tunnel. A metal fence now lines part of the tunnel between Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent stations as the STM carries out additional work this week.
\u201c[M\u00e9tro service status] \ud83d\ude87\u2705 Service is normal on @stm_Verte. After verification by our experts, it is safe to resume service between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac. We regret yesterday's situation, your safety remains our priority.\n\nhttps://t.co/k1vFIlPsav\u201d— STM (@STM) 1682413934
The company assures "there is no immediate risk in the rest of the network."