The STM Is Launching A New Health Service Bus Line, But It's Probably Not For Hypochondriacs
It's a new shuttle between hospitals and health centres.
The STM is launching a new bus shuttle promising better access to nine health care institutions in Montreal's Nouveau-Rosemont neighbourhood. It's part of the mitigation measures surrounding the partial closure of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
The new 811 "Service Santé" bus will operate from Monday to Friday from 5.30 a.m to 8 p.m. starting January 16.
The looping route starts and ends at Radisson métro station on the green line, which connects with the 461 commuter bus line from Longueuil. It will also stop at Cadillac, Langelier and Assomption stations.
The shuttle will depart every 20 minutes during peak hours, from 6 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and from 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.
Here are the nine health care institutions served by the 811:
- Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital (two stops),
- CHSLD Marie-Rollet (one stop),
- the Montreal Heart Institute (one stop),
- Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre CHU Sainte-Justine (one stop),
- CHSLD Dante (one stop),
- CHSLD polonais Marie-Curie-Sklodowska (one stop),
- Santa Cabrini Hospital (one stop),
- Polyclinique Cabrini (one stop),
- and the Centre d'hébergement de La Maison-Saint-Joseph (two stops).
The normal fares apply and people with reduced mobility can access all the stops along the entire bus line. A map of the 811 bus route is online.
