The Montreal Metro Blue Line Extension Will Include A Station At A Popular Shopping Mall
Getting to Galeries d'Anjou is going to be a whole lot easier.
A new station on the Montreal metro blue line has been green-lit. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed on Thursday that the owner of an Anjou shopping mall had approved the development of one of five new stations slated for the line, as part of its long-anticipated extension project.
"Ivanhoé-Cambridge, owner of the Galeries d'Anjou, and the STM reached an agreement on the accommodation of one of the five new stations, which marks a new era of collaboration and one more step for the project," read a tweet from the STM. Mayor Valérie Plante was quick to congratulate the agency on the news.
\u201cUne excellente nouvelle pour le prolongement de la ligne bleue! \ud83d\udd35\ud83c\udf89 #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1676574717
"We are delighted to be able to accommodate a metro station on this site for the benefit of our customers and residents of the area. This version of the project corresponds to the vision that we have for the future development of this property since it limits the perimeter of expropriation, and makes it possible to enhance the property, while promoting sustainable transport," Ivanhoé Cambridge CEO Nathalie Palladitcheff said in a statement.
The rest of the new blue line stations are expected to run east from Saint-Michel down rue Jean-Talon and end at Anjou. Stops are slated at the corners of rue Jean-Talon and boulevard Pie-IX, boulevard Viau, boulevard Lacordaire, and boulevard Langelier. An underground pedestrian connection for the planned bus rapid transit line on Pie-IX is also in the works.
The STM will break ground on the Anjou lots in March 2024. Completion of the project is expected by 2029.