Montreal's Outremont Metro Station Is Officially Open Again

However, construction will continue into 2023.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal metro station.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Outremont metro station has officially reopened following months of construction. The STM announced back in November 2021 that they would be closing the Outremont metro station as of January 10, 2022.

The plan outlined a number of changes coming to the station including the addition of three elevators, the replacement of the waterproofing covering the station's underground roof, the complete replacement of the exterior cladding and floor finishes, new signage, motorized butterfly doors, improved lighting and the addition of a natural ventilation shaft on the roof of the kiosk.

As of August 20, 2022, the station is once again open to the public as "the majority of the infrastructure renovations requiring its closure" has been completed, the STM stated.

"There will still be partitions around the station, but it will be open and customers will be able to enter via the doors on Van Horne Avenue."

Over the course of the last eight months, the 805 shuttle has been in operation between the Acadie and Outremont metro stations. As of today, the 805 shuttle will no longer be in service.

While the station is back in action, the STM said that construction work is still well underway in order to make it "universally accessible." For this reason, bus lines 160 and 161 are still on their detoured routes, and stops have been moved.

"The end of the work and the commissioning of the elevators are still planned for late 2023."

For more information regarding the Outremont station, please visit the STM website.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

