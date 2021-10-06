There Will Be Free 'Cuddle Therapy' Sessions In Montreal On World Mental Health Day
Hugs for everyone!
Feeling like you lack human connection because of the pandemic? You're not alone. That collective feeling of isolation is the focus of a video entitled Human Weighted Blanket by British-Canadian artist Joshua Oliver, a.k.a. Red Jay.
To celebrate the launch of the video, Montrealers can participate in a free cuddle therapy session event on World Mental Health Day, Sunday, October 10.
For the Human Weighted Blanket video, Oliver "[invited] three Montrealers struggling with their mental health, who had seen their symptoms worsen during the pandemic, into a studio to test out a specially designed weighted blanket," according to a description.
The three participants then find out that the "weighted blanket" consists of four "human platonic touch therapists," professionals who engage in a session of physical contact with each individual.
Watch the trailer below.
Human Weighted Blanket - A Virtual Hug by Red Jay www.youtube.com
"Human Weighted Blanket is intended to act as an antidote to this universally felt 'distancing' by offering a vicarious experience of human physical contact, yet achieved through the medium of video," the description reads.
"It poses the questions: Can we live vicariously through art? Can a piece of art heal the mind and if so, can it act as a well-being resource to return back to time and time again?"
In addition to the cuddle therapy sessions, the October 10 launch event will include 15-minute "experience sessions," screenings of Human Weighted Blanket, and a question period with Red Jay and the Montrealers in the video.
Montrealers can register for the event online. Get the details below.
'Human Weighted Blanket' Video Launch & Cuddle Therapy Sessions
Price: Free
Where: WIP Espace Boutique, 3487, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021
