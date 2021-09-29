11 Exciting Free Things To Do In Montreal This October
Embrace the most colourful month of the year!
The weather may be getting colder by the second, but that doesn't mean there aren't still tons of free things to do in Montreal this month. From free classes to unique art exhibits and exciting festivals, October is sure to be action-packed.
There are also quite a few cool activities happening just outside of the city, which we've included in case you feel like venturing out of the 514 for a little bit.
Check Out Art Souterrain's "Créer des Ponts"
Where: All across Montreal
When: Until October 15, 2021
Why You Need To Go: As you wander through Montreal, you'll either get to see artists work their magic onto blank canvases or be able to admire their finished works. You can find out where all these canvases are found on Art Souterrain's website.
See The Fall Foliage From A National Park
Where: See the list of parks on Sépaq's website
When: October 2, 2021
Why You Need To Go: To take in the beauty of autumn while hiking up one of the many beautiful national parks in Quebec. Entry is only free on this day!
Get A Free Sandwich
Where: Centrale Bergham; 1253, boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval
When: October 2, 2021, noon to 8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: So you may need to make your way to Laval for this one, but you'll get the choice between a sandwich, a box of 12 lokmas (round fried dough pastries soaked in syrup or honey) or four mini donuts with a chocolate milk drink for free. All you need to do is show up!
Spend The First Sunday Of October At A Montreal Museum
Where: Participating museums include Musée des Beaux-Arts, the McCord Museum, and the Écomusée.
When: October 3, 2021 (first Sunday of every month)
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to spend a Sunday than wandering through a local museum. Just make sure to book your ticket online before heading out!
Visit Underworld's Pop-Up Museum
Where: 9889, rue Meilleur, Montreal, QC
When: October 15 to November 7, 2021
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Underworld is creating a pop-up museum, which is perfect for fans of skateboarding, as well as punk and hip-hop music lovers.
Take A Walk Through Galerie Blanc
Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
When: Open 24 hours
Why You Need To Go: To get your daily dose of art in the heart of the Village.
Take A Tai Chi Class
Where: Parvis Papineau
When: Every Thursday from 6-7 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: This form of Chinese martial art is said to provide many health benefits, so there's no reason not to try it out.
Get Jazzy At L'OFF Festival de Jazz de MTL
Where: Different locations in Montreal
When: Until October 9, 2021
Why You Need To Go: If you didn't make it to the Jazz Fest this year, no need to worry. L'OFF Festival de Jazz de MTL has some free shows happening in October for you to get your jazz fix. Note that only certain shows are free during the festival.
Have A Colourful Evening At Lumifest
Where: 305, rue St-Charles O., Longueuil, QC
When: Until October 2, 2021, from 7-11 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: This festival may require you to leave the city, but all the psychedelic visuals you'll get to see will make it worth your while.
Learn How To Extract Honey
Where: TOHU; 2345, rue Jarry E., Montreal, QC
When: October 9, 2021, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: To gain some new knowledge about this sweet substance.
Attend Montreal's Carnaval des Couleurs
Where: In the Village, the Latin Quarter and Complexe Desjardins
When: October 8 to 10, 2021
Why You Need To Go: This three-day festival is meant to be a "gathering and celebration of multicultural and LGBTQ+ communities for the fight against racism and the fight against homophobia," featuring all kinds of performances and activities.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.