These All-New Mont-Mégantic Mini Chalets For Rent Have Dazzling Night Sky Views
The new fully stocked cabins come to $20/night if you split with friends! 🏕️
Five-star lodging may be the pinnacle of a holiday escape for some, but Sépaq's Mont-Mégantic National Park, just under three hours away from Montreal, offers peak accommodations with a thousand-star view.
Stargazers and backpackers alike can revel in 26 new mini-chalets that grant access to 15 km of trails in the northwest sector of the park, featuring the spectacular Franceville rock crest and a stunning view of the Ruisseau de la Montagne valley.
The famed ASTROLab Observatory is a hike or short drive away on the Mont Mégantic summit (1,110 m) with one of the best spots to observe constellations in Quebec.
The park is part of the International Dark-Sky Association, which is committed to eliminating light pollution and illuminating the sky with stars. That means a few steps outside of every campsite offers glorious views of the night sky.
Each ready-to-camp unit can accommodate up to six people and is equipped with three or four spacious bunk beds, a space heater, and a kitchen stocked with dishes and a mini-fridge.
The outdoor fire pit is perfect for roasting smores, while a canopied outdoor cooker means you can prepare gourmet meals and enjoy them with friends around the indoor or outdoor picnic table.
Each cabin is spaced far enough away from the others to feel like a private getaway, although close enough to offer easy access to the shared public washroom with toilets, sinks, and showers, or your friends in another cabin.
Bookings are now open for the spring and summer seasons. The price starts at $119/night, which breaks down to $20 per person if you go in with five friends.
In addition to the brand new ready-to-camp sites, visitors can also reserve tent platforms, rustic shelters, and huts. Those start at $17 a night, depending on the day of the week.
Mont-Mégantic National Park - Franceville Sector
Someone uses the built-in cooker outside the wooden ready-to-camp site with green trim at Mont-Mégantic.
Sébastian Larose | Courtesy of Sépaq.
Where: Mont-Mégantic National Park - Franceville Sector, 520 Chemin de Franceville, Scotstown, QC J0B 3E0
Cost: $119/night for a ready-to-camp unit. Park access is $9.00 for a day pass and $45 for an annual pass.