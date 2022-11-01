You Can Stay In A Cute Camper Van For $60/Night Near Montreal & It Includes Circus Lessons
"So great for photos and a good sleep." 🚐🌲
If you're looking for more comfort than a tent, but still want to wake up in nature, there's a cute camper with your name on it one hour north of Montreal.
HipCamp, the Airbnb for outdoor rentals, lists the "InWood Circus Camper" for $60/night for two people in the heart of the Laurentians.
The 1991 Dodge Pleasure Way is parked minutes from a lake with a beach in a wooded area near the Sir Wilfrid Laurier National Historic Site. It has a double bed in the back that guests rave is "so cozy" and great for "a good sleep."
"The van had everything we needed: bedding, a heater and the coffee was all set up for the morning," wrote one reviewer. She added that the owner is a star host who dropped off croissants the next morning.
You can bring your furry companion camping with you since the van is pet-friendly.
Campfires are also allowed near the site. One guest wrote that she enjoyed her "most memorable stay ever" with a "huge fire under the full moon."
The owner of the van also offers circus lessons, including slacklining and aerial silk instruction, in a massive outdoor tent nearby. That means you can look up at the starry sky overnight and then get a top-down view in the morning while suspended by ribbons.
The spot also offers free wifi, potable water, a kitchen, showers and a picnic table to complete your outdoor adventure. Up to four people can book the van at a time, which brings the price up to $80/night.
InWood Circus Camper
Where: Near the Sir Wilfrid Laurier National Historic Site
Price: $60/night