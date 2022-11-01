Search on MTL Blog

You Can Stay In A Cute Camper Van For $60/Night Near Montreal & It Includes Circus Lessons

"So great for photos and a good sleep." 🚐🌲

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​The Dodge camper. Right, The cozy bed in the back of the van.

The Dodge camper. Right, The cozy bed in the back of the van.

Courtesy of HipCamp.

If you're looking for more comfort than a tent, but still want to wake up in nature, there's a cute camper with your name on it one hour north of Montreal.

HipCamp, the Airbnb for outdoor rentals, lists the "InWood Circus Camper" for $60/night for two people in the heart of the Laurentians.

The 1991 Dodge Pleasure Way is parked minutes from a lake with a beach in a wooded area near the Sir Wilfrid Laurier National Historic Site. It has a double bed in the back that guests rave is "so cozy" and great for "a good sleep."

"The van had everything we needed: bedding, a heater and the coffee was all set up for the morning," wrote one reviewer. She added that the owner is a star host who dropped off croissants the next morning.

You can bring your furry companion camping with you since the van is pet-friendly.

Campfires are also allowed near the site. One guest wrote that she enjoyed her "most memorable stay ever" with a "huge fire under the full moon."

The owner of the van also offers circus lessons, including slacklining and aerial silk instruction, in a massive outdoor tent nearby. That means you can look up at the starry sky overnight and then get a top-down view in the morning while suspended by ribbons.

The spot also offers free wifi, potable water, a kitchen, showers and a picnic table to complete your outdoor adventure. Up to four people can book the van at a time, which brings the price up to $80/night.

InWood Circus Camper


Where: Near the Sir Wilfrid Laurier National Historic Site

Price: $60/night

HipCamp Listing

    Sofia Misenheimer
    MTL Blog, Staff Writer
    Sofia is an Associate Editor at MTLBlog and is based in Montreal, Canada.
