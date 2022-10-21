11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend For A Wicked Good Time
Horror movies, yummy food, seasonal shopping and dope parties. 🎉
The countdown to Halloween has officially begun, and let's face it, winter is knocking at our doors. No need to panic, as Montreal delivers all the fun and entertainment you need for a smooth seasonal transition.
Whether you're a party animal, a fan of all things spooky or you're hoping to find comfort in tasty food and some compulsive shopping, the 514 has something for every Montrealer.
Here's a list of 11 activities to do this weekend, and we highly recommend attending more than one!
Watch A Classic Horror Movie With Your Date
Cost:
- General Admission is $9
- $7 for students and seniors (65+)
- Tickets are sold on-site
When: October 23, at 6.30 p.m.
Where: Cinema de Sève, 1400, boulevard de Maisonneuve O.
Why You Should Go: This popular sci-fi film from the '50s will totally give you the creeps. A doctor discovers that the people in his small town are being replaced by extraterrestrial duplicates. A guest speaker will give you an analysis of the meanings behind the cult movie.
Stuff Your Belly At Pizza Fest
Cost: Prices vary by restaurant
When: October 11 to 24
Where: Several restaurants across the city. You can find the list of participating restaurants here.
Why You Should Go: This week, we celebrate Italy's most iconic food! You can try various signature pizzas created for this special occasion and vote for your favourite one online.
Attend A Comedy Show At The Segal Centre
Cost:
- $62 for general admission
- $58 for seniors
- $25 for students and people younger than 30
When: October 23, at 1.30 p.m.
Where: Théâtre Sylvan Adams Theatre, 5170, chemin Côte-Ste-Catherine
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a good laugh this spooky season, this show should do the trick. Mixing gloomy pop culture references and stage illusions, the show gives you a not-so-serious glimpse at the life of Count Dracula.
Go See The Lights At The Botanical Garden
Price:
- $16.50 for Montreal residents
- $22 for non-residents
When: Until October 31
Address: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: You only have a few days left to see the Botanical Garden glowing for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon." Read our contributor's review.
Overcome Your Fears At La Ronde's Fright Fest
Cost:
- $49.99 for October 22
- $44.99 for October 23
When: October 22 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 23 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m (and additional dates in October)
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald
Why You Should Go: Only two more weekends before the end of La Ronde's popular Halloween event. If you dare, you can visit the scare zones filled with roaming monsters, enter a haunted house or hop on the rides in the dark.
Go On A Haunted Guided Tour
Cost:
- $24.50 for the "Haunted Downtown" tour
- $21.30 for the "Haunted Old Montreal"
When:
- Haunted Downtown: October 22 at 8 p.m. (in French) or 8:30 p.m. (in English)
- Haunted Old Montreal: October 23 at 7 p.m. (in French) or 7:30 p.m. (in English)
Where:
- Haunted Downtown: Norman Bethune Square
- Haunted Old Montreal: Parc de La Presse, 749, Côte de la Place d'Armes
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect time to take part in a guided tour to discover some of Montreal's creepiest historical facts. This weekend, you can choose between a tour of downtown or Old Montreal.
"Get your kink on!!!" At Cabaret Berlin
Cost: $22.23
When: October 15 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Should Go: This special Halloween dance party is a great excuse to wear your kinkiest fetish costume, or just to let loose in the play areas after a long busy week.
Buy Yourself Some Warm Winter Clothes
Cost: Discounted items. Prices range from $49.99 to $99.99
When: October 20 to 23, starting at 10 a.m.
Where: 7177, boulevard Newman, LaSalle
Why You Should Go: You're gonna need a good coat to keep you warm this winter, and you can get one for cheap at this warehouse sale this weekend.
Do Some Shopping At Bazar Vintage
Cost: Free-to-attend
When: October 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and October 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Église St-Jean Berchmans, 5945, rue Cartier
Why You Should Go: Lovers of antiques and all things retro can check out this fall vintage market in a church. Perhaps you'll find something cute that'll make you forget the months of icy cold temps ahead of us.
Party In A 360° Venue With DJs & Art Projections
Cost: $18
When: October 22, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: Montreal's SAT is hosting another immersive dance party with 360° projections. This time around, the lineup includes DJs Regularfantasy, Genetellem and Scott W.
Go Back In Time At Bar Le Ritz
Cost: $14
When: October 22, from 11 p.m.
Where: Bar Le Ritz, 179, rue Jean-Talon O
Why You Should Go: From Diana Ross to ABBA, Donna Summer, Cameo and Madonna, you can dance the night away listening to the best hits from the 70s and 80s.