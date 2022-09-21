Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
comments
sat montreal

Montreal's SAT Is Hosting $18 Immersive Dance Parties With DJs & 360° Projections

The next one is on October 8!🕺

Staff Writer
Pictures taken during a previous edition of Dômesicle at the Satosphère

Pictures taken during a previous edition of Dômesicle at the Satosphère

Courtesy of Sebastien Roy for SAT

After almost two years of deprivation due to the pandemic, the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) is once again hosting techno dance parties in its "Satosphère," a dome that enables 360-degree projections around spectators.

The first party took place on September 17. The next two are on October 22 and November 19.

The one-of-a-kind event lets you dance the night away, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., thanks to setlists by Homegrown Harvest, MUTEK, MFC Records and Shift Radio, paired with immense, colourful visuals covering the walls of the dome.

On October 8, you can expect hypnotizing visuals and loud electronica by talented DJs and VJs Zandoli II, Gayance, Ellxandra, Binocle and Daph4000. A live guitar player and trumpeter will add to the magic.

At the time of writing, you can only purchase tickets for October 8. The subsequent lineup has yet to be announced.

You must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets are $18 if you buy them in advance.

The Dômesicle Parties At SAT

Pictures taken during a previous edition of D\u00f4mesicle at the Satosph\u00e8re

Pictures taken during a previous edition of Dômesicle at the Satosphère

Courtesy of Sébastien Roy for SAT

Cost: $20 for regular admission and $18 for pre-sale

When:

Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Tickets

Facebook Event

Recommended For You

Loading...