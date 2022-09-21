Montreal's SAT Is Hosting $18 Immersive Dance Parties With DJs & 360° Projections
The next one is on October 8!🕺
After almost two years of deprivation due to the pandemic, the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) is once again hosting techno dance parties in its "Satosphère," a dome that enables 360-degree projections around spectators.
The first party took place on September 17. The next two are on October 22 and November 19.
The one-of-a-kind event lets you dance the night away, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., thanks to setlists by Homegrown Harvest, MUTEK, MFC Records and Shift Radio, paired with immense, colourful visuals covering the walls of the dome.
On October 8, you can expect hypnotizing visuals and loud electronica by talented DJs and VJs Zandoli II, Gayance, Ellxandra, Binocle and Daph4000. A live guitar player and trumpeter will add to the magic.
At the time of writing, you can only purchase tickets for October 8. The subsequent lineup has yet to be announced.
You must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets are $18 if you buy them in advance.
The Dômesicle Parties At SAT
Pictures taken during a previous edition of Dômesicle at the Satosphère
Courtesy of Sébastien Roy for SAT
Cost: $20 for regular admission and $18 for pre-sale
When:
Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent