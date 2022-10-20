A Massive Winter Coat Warehouse Sale Is On This Weekend & Everything Is $100 Or Less
The sale ends this Sunday.
With Canada's winter weather forecast calling for icy temps this season, it is safe to say you're gonna need a real good coat to keep ya warm. For those looking to stock up on some much-needed winter apparel or simply want to upgrade your look this cold season, LJJ Essentials currently has a massive warehouse sale taking place in LaSalle all weekend long.
The event began today with thousands of fall and winter coats up for grabs. LJJ Essentials has apparel for men, women and kids so the whole family can get in on the action.
While the available inventory usually retails between $299 to $399, the clothing brand says all jackets in stock are being sold for only $49.99 to $99.99. A winter jacket for less than $100? Not too shabby, right?
With loads of styles, colours and cuts to choose from, you just might end up walking out with more than you bargained for, and at those prices, we low-key don't blame you.
The warehouse sale is happening at 7177 boulevard Newman and will continue Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Considering stock is limited, it's best to get there as early as possible to ensure you get both the style and size of your choice. You can also call ahead of time to request any deets on this weekend's inventory.
The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
Happy shopping!