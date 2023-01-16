This Map Shows Montreal's Winter Bike Trails So You Can Cycle In Every Season
You could give fatbiking a try right here in Montreal!
Snow is as ubiquitous in Montreal as bagels or smoked meat, but Montrealers never let it stop them from having a good time. Whereas other places might consider biking to be a summer sport, here, it's a year-round affair (and here's everything you need to know about winter biking, for the uninitiated).
The city does its part to encourage this frigid fitness activity by compiling a comprehensive map of all of Montreal's "four-season" bike trails: that is, trails that are accessible year-round, regardless of the weather.
Some boroughs even have initiatives providing free biking equipment for prospective trail-heads (ha ha), and there's an app that lets you register your bike to make sure you can report it missing.
Seen in full, it's hard to make much sense of the map, but on the city's website, you can zoom in and explore the possibilities for your next two-wheeled excursion.
The full image of Montreal's four-season bike trails.Ville de Montreal
Montreal has a total of 717 kilometres of bike paths that can be used year-round, including 218 kilometres of physically protected bike paths (shielded from traffic by concrete walls or poles) and 499 kilometres of trail marked by signage and ground markings.
Keep in mind that while snow clearing is taking place, parts of the bike lane might be blocked temporarily by piles of disgustingly grey snow, so keep an eye out when you're speeding down the trail.
To view the four-seasons bike map in all its high-quality glory, click here. You can also visit the city's landing page for cyclists, which offers additional information and tips for biking in Montreal.