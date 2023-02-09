Montreal's Bike Show Is Cycling Through This Month With New Gear & Curious Contraptions
Paddle board with pedals, anyone?
Get spoked! An annual expo for cycling enthusiasts is rolling back into the Olympic Stadium from February 24 to 26. Montreal's Salon du Vélo will bring around 200 exhibitors specializing in two-wheeled travel.
That means tons of bicycle brands to explore, each with the latest in accessories and clothing options. But more than just gear, the show will feature product launches, workshops and competitions. You can even test out new bike models on a test track.
You can peruse the latest from GIANT Bicycles, the world's number-one bike brand, along with Canadian brand Seven Peaks, known for its fat bikes. You'll also be able to check out the "Bike Surf," a bike-able paddle board, from Quebec brand Azur Nautique.
"It is always a pleasure to see the amateurs discovering new products and leaving with a smile on their face," said Salon du Vélo spokesperson Jan Dubé.
Pre-sale tickets for the Salon du Vélo are available online for $12 with rates going up to $15 for regular admission.
With all of the new bike lanes scheduled to open around the city, maybe it's time to invest in a bike to explore them.
Montreal Bike Show
When: February 24 - 26
Where: Olympic Stadium, 4545, ave Pierre-de Coubertin
Cost: $12 pre-sale; $15 general admission