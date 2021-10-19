This Montreal Company Is Moving To A 4-Day Workweek & It's Hiring
Have you been dreaming of a four-day workweek forever now? Well, this Montreal company is in the midst of moving to a four-day workweek and the employer plans to keep employees' salaries the same.
So, we figured we'd see which positions video game studio Eidos has available at the moment.
The company currently has 22 job openings. These include:
- Animation Director
- Technical Designer
- Senior Game Designer
- Online Services Programmer
- Lead Gameplay Programmer
- Senior Gameplay Programmer
- Lead AI Programmer
- Data Analyst Intern
- Communication Intern
- Cybersecurity Analyst Intern
- Online Services Programmer Intern
- AI & Machine Learning Programmer Intern
- Generalist Programmer Intern
- Senior Security Analyst
- Senior DevOps Specialist
- IT Support Technician
- Project and partnership manager - R&D
- Network Programmer (R&D)
- General application
As for the perks and benefits of working at Eidos, the company stated that "you benefit from a competitive salary and advantageous bonus plans, while having the possibility of working remotely and adjusting your work schedules in order to create your own work-family balance."
Wondering why the company chose to move to a four-day workweek? In a Q&A, Eidos Head of Studio David Anfossi said, "The idea is not to condense the working hours into [four] days, but rather to review our ways of doing things and our quality time invested, with the aim of working better!"
The positions at Eidos were open at the time of writing this article but are subject to change.