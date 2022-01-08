A Company Awarded For 'Happiest Employees' Is Hiring 80 Montreal Customer Service Workers
The career fair will take place on Zoom and includes work-from-home job opportunities.
Concentrix, a company that recently ranked #30 on Comparably's list of the top 50 large companies with the happiest employees, is hiring 80 customer service workers at its Montreal office with opportunities to work from home.
In order to fill the roles, it's hosting a career fair on Zoom on Wednesday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The virtual event is described as a chance for interested applicants to "get to know Concentrix at the information session, meet recruiters, learn more about the available opportunities, as well as get an introduction to the inclusive culture and people-oriented staff" in an email shared with MTL Blog.
MTL Blog asked Concentrix to provide more information on possible salaries or wages and the company responded with the following statement: "We are filling multiple roles and our hourly rate varies depending on the client and complexity of the work." However, the company says it offers "a competitive starting wage plus incentives to build that long-term foundation and future opportunity for everyone who begins a career with the company."
"Concentrix’s goal is to create long-lasting careers and it offers a competitive starting wage plus incentives to build that long-term foundation and future opportunity for everyone who begins a career with the company," a spokesperson said.
Employees get medical, dental and vision benefits after three months, paid training, access to coaching and mentorship programs, access to mental health partners, paid time off, holiday pay in the first year, and more.
A job listing on the Concentrix careers page for customer service representatives outlines the responsibilities for that position. Essentially, customer service reps field calls from customers who are having problems with their smartphones and computers, and problem-solve.
Successful candidates will:
- "Greet customers in a courteous, friendly, and professional manner
- Listen attentively to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy while maximizing opportunity to build rapport with the customer
- Clarify customer requirements; probe for understanding
- Prepare complete and accurate work including appropriately notating accounts as required
- Participate in activities designed to improve customer satisfaction and business performance
- Troubleshoot basic and routine customer issues that are technical in nature; including hardware, software, networking, or other designated client products"
For the customer service representative role, Concentrix is looking for candidates who have a high school diploma or equivalent, six months of customer service experience, and who are effective communicators in English and French. It is also looking for people who can type a minimum of 35 words per minute.
However, this isn't the only position the company is looking to fill.
To attend the job fair, contact Brianna Caticchio and Daryl Teves at Brianna.caticchio@concentrix.com for the Zoom link.
Customer Service Worker
Company: Concentrix (Montreal Office)
When: A virtual job fair will take place on January 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Contact Brianna.caticchio@concentrix.com for the Zoom link