Montreal got its first taste of winter weather and the rest of the week won't be any calmer

More snow, rain and chilly nights are on the way through the week.

A row of houses in Montreal during winter.

Montreal's first snowflakes of the season arrived over the weekend, and they didn't come alone.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montreal's first snowflakes of the season arrived over the weekend, and they didn't come alone. Parts of the city saw a messy mix of snow, freezing rain and drizzle on Sunday, making sidewalks slick and reminding everyone that winter weather isn't waiting politely this year.

If you were hoping that was a one-and-done event until Christmas, Environment Canada's latest forecast suggests otherwise. More snow, rain and chilly nights are on the way through the week, with temperatures hovering right around freezing.

Here's what to expect in Montreal over the next few days — and a quick look at what's happening across the province.

Monday: round two begins

After Sunday's chaos, Monday brings another stretch of rain, switching to snow. Environment Canada says Montreal could pick up 2 cm through the day, with temperatures holding near 1°C and fog patches clearing in the morning. Roads may stay slushy, especially after sunset.

Overnight, another 2 to 4 cm of snow could fall as winds pick up and the temperature drops to –2°C, feeling closer to –9°C with the wind chill.

Tuesday: flurries stick around

Montreal isn't getting a break just yet. Expect flurries through the day with another 2 cm possible. It will stay below freezing at around –2°C, with gusts up to 50 km/h making it feel colder.

More snow is likely Tuesday night with a low of –1°C.

Mid-week: back-and-forth weather

Wednesday brings a bit of a wild card. The forecast calls for periods of snow or rain and a high of 3°C, followed by a 70% chance of rain showers in the evening. It shouldn't be too bad a downpour, but you'll want an umbrella and proper footwear.

Thursday stays cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 4°C. Overnight lows are expected around 0°C.

A sunnier stretch ahead

If you're craving something brighter, Friday and Saturday look like the nicest days of the week. Both are expected to be sunny, with daytime highs of 2°C and 1°C. Nights will be cold, though, dipping to –5°C on Friday and –2°C Saturday.

By Sunday, another system could bring a mix of snow and rain, with a high of 3°C.

Weather across Quebec

While Montreal only saw a small taste of snow this weekend, some regions got hit harder. MétéoMédia reports that Ottawa received around 12 cm, and parts of Charlevoix and Roberval saw upwards of 15 cm, leading to school closures in the Charlevoix area on Monday. A second wave of snow was expected to sweep across southern Quebec Monday evening, with 5 to 10 cm possible between Montreal, Trois-Rivières and the Eastern Townships.

  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

