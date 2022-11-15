This Montreal Jewellery Shop Sells Permanent Bracelets Just Like In 'Love Is Blind'
Ready for this level of commitment?🎁
If you've met THE one but matching tattoos is too much of a commitment right now, the Prysm jewellery shop in Montreal has a new service offering lasting bracelets for local lovebirds. Since October, the store has been selling 14-karat solid gold chains that they weld around customers' wrists, a practice made popular by Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind.
"People are showing a keen interest in the permanent bracelets because we are the only store in Montreal offering this service right now," a Prysm spokesperson told MTL Blog via Instagram. "It's certain that many people discovered this type of product through the Netflix series."
The minimalist bracelets are adjusted to fit your arm without any clasp. There are seven designs ranging between $99 and $349, with models available in white, pink or silver gold.
The installation of the permanent jewellery is done directly at the shop located at 2065, rue Parthenais, by appointment only. You can book online, and of course, it's possible for couples to book a time together.
According to the shop website, the welding is safe and it won't take longer than 30 minutes.
If you need to remove the bracelet for whatever reason, you can do it safely with a pair of scissors. Prysm will charge you $15 for another weld thereafter. However, if It breaks on its own, you can get it fixed for free.
The bracelets are certainly an original gift idea for couples and singles alike who have binge-watched the dizzying reality show.