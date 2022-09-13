This Montreal Restaurant Has An All-You-Can-Eat Szechuan Menu & It's Bring Your Own Wine
Who's hungry? 😍
Say "sawadika" to this delicious Thai and Szechuan restaurant in Montreal. Sawadika, located in Saint-Laurent, offers up an all-you-can-eat menu with over 60 options to choose from. Oh, not to mention the resto is also a bring your own wine spot. A total win-win, amirite?
If you're a fan of traditional Thai and Szechuan dishes, then this spot definitely needs to be on your radar. From classic menu items including General Tao chicken, beef and broccoli, sesame beef, chicken fried rice and many shrimp options, all the way to Hunan dumplings slathered in mouthwatering peanut butter sauce, you won't be leaving here hungry.
Sawadika offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere right when you walk in — with an interior just as impressive as the restaurant's menu. This spot is ideal for a friendly reunion, special events, or a casual dinner when you're really craving some good Chinese food.
The papaya salad, shrimp toast and hot and sour soup are a total must-try. The mains are served in beautiful white and blue dishes put in the center of the table for all to share. If you find yourself falling in love with one dish, in particular, don't be shy and feel free to order it again — it is all-you-can-eat after all.
The AYCE menu is offered for both lunch and dinner and costs $28 for lunch from Monday to Sunday, $35 for dinner Monday to Thursday and $38 from Friday to Sunday. The restaurant can also be booked for private events.
Sawadika
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1800, boul. Côte-Vertu O., Montreal, QC