This Diner-Style Restaurant 45 Mins From Montreal Gives Off Major ‘Riverdale’ Vibes
Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe, is that you?
Where are all my Riverdale fans at? If you've ever dreamt of visiting Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe then you can totally get a feel for the show's classic setting at Restaurant Johnny in Saint-Jérôme.
Located less than an hour from Montreal, Johnny's just might have you feelin' like you're grabbing a milkshake with Jughead, Veronica, Betty and the whole gang. The 50s-inspired resto doesn't just offer up big-time diner vibes, but it's also got an incredible comfort food-filled menu with everything you'd need to fulfill that Riverdale dream of yours.
Restaurant Johnny first opened its doors back in 1945 and still serves up hamburgers, hot dogs, a classic club sandwich, a variety of mouthwatering poutines and a handful of desserts, like decadent chocolate cake and sucre à la crème, to really satisfy that sweet tooth.
The diner also serves a pretty bangin' brunch for less than $11. That's right, $11!
You can feast on two eggs, bacon, creton, baked beans and potatoes without breaking the bank. Talk about a traditional Quebec meal, amirite? And if you'd like, you can also toss in an extra crepe if you're not feeling full enough.
Johnny's is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 9 a.m until 9 p.m. on Sundays.
So, grab your crew, plan a special date, or give a call to your hardcore Riverdale friend for an experience that could feel like you've stepped right into an Archie comic.
Restaurant Johnny
Price: 💸
Address: 603, rue Saint-Georges, Saint-Jérôme, QC