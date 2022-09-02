Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

This Diner-Style Restaurant 45 Mins From Montreal Gives Off Major ‘Riverdale’ Vibes

Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe, is that you?

Restaurant Johnny in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec.

Restaurant Johnny | Facebook

Where are all my Riverdale fans at? If you've ever dreamt of visiting Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe then you can totally get a feel for the show's classic setting at Restaurant Johnny in Saint-Jérôme.

Located less than an hour from Montreal, Johnny's just might have you feelin' like you're grabbing a milkshake with Jughead, Veronica, Betty and the whole gang. The 50s-inspired resto doesn't just offer up big-time diner vibes, but it's also got an incredible comfort food-filled menu with everything you'd need to fulfill that Riverdale dream of yours.

Restaurant Johnny first opened its doors back in 1945 and still serves up hamburgers, hot dogs, a classic club sandwich, a variety of mouthwatering poutines and a handful of desserts, like decadent chocolate cake and sucre à la crème, to really satisfy that sweet tooth.

The diner also serves a pretty bangin' brunch for less than $11. That's right, $11!

You can feast on two eggs, bacon, creton, baked beans and potatoes without breaking the bank. Talk about a traditional Quebec meal, amirite? And if you'd like, you can also toss in an extra crepe if you're not feeling full enough.

Johnny's is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 9 a.m until 9 p.m. on Sundays.

So, grab your crew, plan a special date, or give a call to your hardcore Riverdale friend for an experience that could feel like you've stepped right into an Archie comic.

Restaurant Johnny

Price: 💸

Address: 603, rue Saint-Georges, Saint-Jérôme, QC

Menu

