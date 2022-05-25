Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal restaurants

11 Montreal Restaurants Where You Can Bring Your Own Wine

Grab your favourite bottle and your favourite person! 🍷

Meal and a glass of wine. Right: People on a Montreal terrasse.

True

While Montreal restaurants always hit the spot, going out to eat can get real pricey, real quick. Sometimes, just your drinks can make your bill double or triple.

Luckily, the 514 is home to so many fabulous bring your own wine restaurants! And who doesn't love a BYOB resto moment, right?

So grab your favourite bottle of vino and your favourite person and hit up one of these delish spots in Montreal.

Pizzeria Napoletana

Address: 189, rue Dante, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This Little Italy gem is a must for all carb lovers, with a packed menu filled with different thin-crust pizzas and pasta dishes, it's the perfect spot to pair with a nice red or white bottle of vino.

Bagatelle

Address: 4323, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If you've been searching for somewhere to go with a bunch of your friends, Bagatelle has a group menu that everyone is sure to love. Plus, it has a gorgeous terrasse for you to enjoy your meal during the summer!

Sawadika

Address: 1800, boul. Cote-Vertu O., Saint-Laurent, QC

Why You Should Go: This Thai restaurant has an all-you-can-eat menu for $25 + taxes every day at lunchtime and $33 - $35 for their dinner tasting menu, which is pretty hard to beat! Plus, you'll be surrounded by the restaurant's beautiful and colourful décor.

Resto Luna

Address: 917, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Resto Luna is a Korean restaurant with some of the prettiest dishes you'll ever see, and some of the yummiest you'll eat! Delicious menu plus your favourite bottle of vino? Can't go wrong!

Du Boucher à la Table

Address: 4919, rue Jarry E., Saint-Léonard, QC

Why You Should Go: Any meat lover will go absolutely wild for this steakhouse's menu. Plus of course, you get to bring whichever wine your heart desires to pair with them. A total win-win!

Le Jardin de Panos

Address: 521, ave. Duluth E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This hidden gem of a Montreal Greek restaurant is one of the city's absolute must-tries. All you have to do is grab a bottle of Greek wine from the SAQ and head on over to try its tasty Mediterranean flavours on its adorable terrasse.

Monsieur B

Address: 371, rue Villeneuve E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If you like all things seafood, this is the spot for you. The menu is filled with lobsters, tartares and fresh catches of the day.

Pho Viet

Address: 1663, rue Amherst, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: From grilled shrimp to Phõ all the way to crispy noodles, Pho Viet has got it all. Whenever the craving for Vietnamese food hits, you know where to go — just be sure to bring your fav bottle of wine with you.

Le Millen

Address: 1185, rue Fleury E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Every dish made at Le Millen is a work of art that you'll almost feel bad for eating. While the presentation is superb, you won't feel too guilty for noshin' away on their delish items and of course, pairing it all with a bottle of your choice.

O’Thym

Address: 1112, boul. de Maisonneuve E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Located in the Village, this bring your own wine spot has different lunch, dinner and brunch options that are sure to satisfy your craving for fresh local produce.

Bombay Mahal

Address: 1001, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Bombay Mahal has something for everyone with its many vegetarian, lamb, seafood, Tandoori, and countless more yum options for main courses.

