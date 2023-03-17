Advertisement Content
This Montreal App Gives You Free Bitcoin When You Order With Uber Eats
This might be the easiest way to earn bitcoin.
Brand Highlight Creator
Mar 17, 2023, 9:46 AM
Courtesy of Coinmiles
If you want to earn money just by shopping at your favourite stores, we have just the thing for you. Coinmiles is a free app that allows you to earn free Bitcoin when you shop online or in-store at over 1000+ brands and travel at over 900,000+ hotels. You can even earn up to 30% back on Hotels when you purchase directly through the app.
Now for the first time ever, you can use your Coinmiles app and buy gift cards for Uber Eats, Air Canada, AirBnB, Lululemon, Indigo, Playstation, and many more! This is the most rewarding way to buy gift cards AND get instant Bitcoin. You'll be able to use your virtual gift card right away after purchasing it.
How Coinmiles Gift Cards Work
It's easy as these three steps:
- Pay with your credit card in the app
- You’ll receive a virtual gift card to use right away online or in-store
- You’ll earn Bitcoin, on top of your credit card points!