This New Interactive Montreal Map Shows Where To Find Potholes On Roads & Bike Paths
The site needs more traffic to fill in the gaps. 🕳️🚗
A new interactive Montreal map is paving the way for smoother drives and bike rides in the city. The Montreal Pothole Reporting Tool is collecting data to warn drivers and cyclists about the bumpiest paths in the city and to keep an up-to-date record about when they're fixed.
But the site needs more traffic to fill in the gaps. Outside of the downtown, areas like the West Island and Montreal North need more input to complete the picture.
The bilingual tool was created by Spatial Media, the company behind another mapthat visualized the environmental impact of the Ottawa trucker protest.
Their new Montreal-oriented project allows users to report potholes, upload photos, indicate the severity of road damage, and add comments. That means users can also indicate when a pothole has been filled.
"The reality is that a number of potholes return year over year after repairs break up. This tool will ensure dangerous road conditions are marked so cyclists and motorists can plan their routes safely," said Aaron Bernard, the creative director at Spatial Media, in a press release.
The Montreal Pothole Reporting Tool allows users to filter by pothole risk for vehicles and pedestrians/cyclists, by cycling routes and by Bixi stations.
“Potholes pose a risk for all road users, but cyclists are particularly vulnerable because they have to choose to swing around a pothole to avoid it, potentially changing lanes, or risk damage to their bike by riding it through potholes,” said Bernard.
“Many on our team are cyclists here at Spatial Media, so we decided we wanted to do something to help the community and hopefully help create better road conditions for everyone.”
Montrealers can also report a pothole directly to the city through a municipal online portal, which requires a photo and description of the street damage. You'll also have to identify whether a hole is in the road or sidewalk, around a sewer, made up of multiple holes or cracks in the same area, or a recurring hole in the same area.