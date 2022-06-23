Gas Prices In Montreal Are High, But That's Not Stopping Road Trippers
More than half of Quebecers are opting to drive rather than fly for their summer vacation. 🛣️
Gas prices in Montreal are running high at over $2.10 per litre, but that's not stopping people from planning road trips. In fact, driving has become the top mode for summer travel across the country. Around 70 percent of Quebecers say driving will factor in their vacation plans, according to a new study by cashback site Rakuten.
Since the loosening of pandemic restrictions, escaping the city has become a priority for travel-starved Montrealers — well over half of residents (60%) agree that travel is more important now than it was two years ago and even more (65%) are prioritizing visits to family/friends in Canada first over vacationing outside the country. The number of Quebecers planning staycations (38%) has doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels (18%).
Road trips are the summer 2022 vacation go-to for many, with 54 percent planning to hit the open road. Around 73 percent of Canadians will drive to at least one of their destinations this summer. Of those, roughly a quarter (23%) plan to rent a vehicle.
Meanwhile, soaring gas prices and inflation remain significant barriers to travel. In Montreal, the average price per litre is expected to hit $2.09 by Friday, according to price monitor Gas Wizard. While prices at the pump have stabilized around $2.10 per litre for about a week, down from the $2.21 per litre record highs seen on June 13 and 14, they're expected to surge again given ongoing shortages and higher-than-ever demand.
High costs of domestic travel are causing some to opt for international getaways instead. Just under half of Canadians (45%) said the high cost of flights in-country has pushed them toward globetrotting. Around 15 percent of Canadians have taken trips outside of Canada in the past year, while around one-third (31%) have not left the country in three to four years.
Rakuten's survey was conducted online in May with over 1,000 people taking part. Given the sample size, accuracy can vary +/-3 percentage points.