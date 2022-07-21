This New Montreal Rental Building Has Perks That'll Make You Want To Google Movers ASAP
It’s a downtown oasis.
If the last few years have taught people anything, it’s that loving where you live really matters. More than just a place to rest your head, your home should be somewhere that adds something extraordinary to your life. And right now, in downtown Montreal, a brand-new rental building is taking this mission to heart.
Located on the corner of René-Lévesque and de Bleury, Le Livmore is an elegant residential rental property that might be described as "bursting at the seams" with unique perks, except that every single one — from the sauna to the pet spa — is perfectly designed to fit.
The big idea behind Le Livmore is to offer residents the convenience of renting with the benefits of condo living by giving them everything they need to live more (get it?). So what do these perks actually look like?
A Party Room With A Delightful Secret
A cool perk available to residents at Le Livmore is the option to book out the party room for functions. The space is well-equipped to host everything from a welcome-home gathering to a cooking class.
But that’s not the most exciting part. Press the right spot on a particular cabinet and a magical door will reveal a speakeasy-style salon perfect for a quiet drink or up-scale birthday bash.
The Ultimate Co-Working Set Up
Now more than ever, having a place to get work done remotely is essential. Knowing this, Le Livmore has everything you need to get your work done from home without messing up the vibes of your suite.
The co-working space on the fourth floor boasts soundproof phone booths, conference rooms set up for presentations and rows of banquettes where you can hunker down and take care of business.
If you need to step away, you can use the complimentary lockers to keep your valuables secure.
A Gym So Slick You'll Never Want To Leave
Arguably, one of the best parts of condo life is getting access to your own gym. Well, at Le Livmore, renters can get their move on in what is perhaps the fanciest gym for kilometres around.
Not only does the crisply air-conditioned room offer top-of-the-line weight machines, treadmills and bikes, but there are also free weights, a squat rack and a cable machine. After your workout, you can take a dip in the pool or relax in the sauna.
A Staycation-Worthy Pool & Sauna
Speaking of the pool, Le Livmore is well aware that Montreal gets a little chilly from time to time, so their pool is indoor and heated. Surrounded on all sides by sky-high windows, comfy seating and hammock chairs, it’s the perfect spot to relax all year round.
Just around the corner, you’ll find the outdoor patio area, where you can grill your way through summer. And there’s even a prep space nearby with a fridge and ice machine for ultimate barbecue convenience.
A Pet Spa & Outdoor Space For Your Furry Pals
Anyone with a pet knows the struggle of renting in Montreal, especially with a dog. At Le Livmore, not only are dogs allowed — they’re pampered and adored!
The building is equipped with an outdoor run where your furry pal can stretch their legs, an indoor space where they can get a treat and socialize, and even an enclosed pet spa where you can give them a B-A-T-H.
Full-Sized Living
If there’s one thing that all these perks have in common, it’s showing that Le Livmore doesn’t cut corners — and this goes all the way up to their suites.
Every suite comes equipped with a full-size fridge, washer and dryer. There’s absolutely no running to the laundry room in this building. Each one of Le Livmore’s suites has huge windows that let in plenty of light and give you views of downtown Montreal at its best.
One-bedroom suites start at $1,600/month, and Le Livmore also offers a selection of studio, two- and three-bedroom suites. Plus, if you rent this summer you will receive one month for free.
Modern Living In The Heart Of Montreal
Just minutes out the door of Le Livmore , you can find some of Montreal’s top attractions and venues, like Place des Arts, MTELUS and Centre Bell. Public transit is also right on your doorstep, with the orange and green metro lines a stone’s throw away.
Despite being in Montreal’s liveliest quarter, stepping into Le Livmore feels like walking into a cool, calm oasis. With the massive windows, high ceilings, greenery and stylish decor, it’s like the outside world drops away when the doors close.
Then there are all the other perks that come with living at Le Livmore, including a climate-controlled wine cellar, theatre room, library, art gallery and fireplace lounge. Even the mailroom is fancy.
If you’re curious about renting at Le Livmore, you can book a tour on their website and see all these classy amenities for yourself.
From the modern suites and state-of-the-art facilities to thoughtful touches like board games and a cozy fireplace, Le Livmore is the place to be if you’re ready to make the most of Montreal.
To find out more about Le Livmore, or to book an appointment, check out their website, or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.