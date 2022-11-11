An Enchanted Christmas Village & Market Is Taking Over This Park Near Montreal For The Holidays
Even your doggo is invited!
As soon as November makes an appearance, the holiday season shows up. Montreal might look a little gloomy with its grey skies and cold winds these days, but that's just a sign that winter is coming, as any Game of Thrones fan would say.
And that also means the Christmas markets and villages are on their way again.
Now, while holiday markets and villages aren't scarce in la belle province, you can never have too many (unless you're a Grinch, of course).
If candy canes are all you eat in December, and you're thankful for Spotify because you destroyed your overused Mariah Carey CD years ago, you probably can't get enough of Christmas and wish it was a year-long celebration. Well then, put on your ugliest sweater, and your warmest boots because we're heading to the Centre de la nature de Laval for its yearly magical Christmas Village and Market.
Only an approximate 30-minute drive from downtown Montreal, and accessible through Laval's public transit service STL, the holiday wonderland on the neighbouring island will make the perfect destination for an early December day trip.
The event at the Centre de la nature de Laval will feature local artisans, delectable food and drinks, and various animals. Plus, no need to run around trying to find a natural Christmas tree this year, as you can get your own evergreen holiday staple on-site. There will also be tons of family-friendly activities like face painting and games for the little ones.
If you'd like to bring along your furry family members, know that you can, as long as they are on a leash and you do not bring them inside buildings or children's playgrounds.
However, you might want to bring cash to the event, as some vendors may not accept payment by card.
Christmas Village and Market at Centre de la nature de Laval
Where: 901, Ave. du Parc, Laval
- December 2 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- December 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- December 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- December 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- December 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- December 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Why you should go: Bring your crew and your furbaby to these wonderful winter festivities and revel in the holiday spirit while having an early-December taste of Christmas.
Accessibility: The site is accessible for people with reduced mobility through P3 parking lot.
This article has been updated since its original publication on December 3, 2018.