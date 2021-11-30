UberEats In Montreal Now Lets You Order From Stores Like H&M And Indigo
Why do we even bother leaving our homes at this point???
We all know by now that UberEats in Montreal has our back whenever we're feeling too lazy to make our own meal or to go get our own groceries.
The app just even got better for anyone with no desire to leave their house — Montrealers can now order from stores in the city on UberEats too. So you can get all your must-haves brought to your doorstep faster than even Amazon can deliver.
Uber media representative Jonathan Hamel confirmed the full list of retail options available in Montreal throughout the Uber Eats app as follows:
- Chora Design Floral
- Decathlon
- Epicerie du Bazaar
- H&M
- Indigo
- Jean Coutu
- Ketoteria
- Kyoto Fleurs
- La Fleuraison
- Marché Aux Fleurs MTL
- Pellatt Cornucopia Gifts
- Proflowers
- Vikings Nutrition
- Westmount Florist
- Yves Rocher
- Pépinière Notre Dame
- Canadian Tire
- Walmart
- Costco
As you can see, there's a variety of flower shops on the list, which can save you if ever you don't have time to go get someone a gift before an event because you can have a bouquet of flowers delivered to you while you're getting ready for it!
Or, if you're in desperate need of some face wash before starting your day, you can also have that brought to your doorstep.
Looking for a new book to cozy up in bed with on a cold day? You've got Indigo as a delivery option for that.
And of course, you can have a much-needed snack brought to you as well. Why do we even bother leaving our homes at this point, eh?
Note that depending on where you are in Montreal, all the retail stores listed above may not have options for delivery or pickup.