You Can Now Get An Air Canada Flight Credit For Every 10 Ubers You Take
Uber 🤝 Air Canada
Does anything sound better than being rewarded for eating and travelling? I think not. Thanks to Air Canada and Uber Canada's expanded partnership benefits, that dreamy question can become a reality to you.
In a press release, Air Canada announced that starting on December 15, Aeroplan members that live in Canada can cop the following benefits if they decide to link their Aeroplan and Uber Canada accounts:
- 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on eligible Uber Eats orders over $25 in Canada;
- 1 Aeroplan point per $1 spent on Uber Airport Rides (all ride types including Uber X) and Premium Rides (including, UberXL, Uber Comfort, Uber Black, Uber Select etc.) in Canada and the U.S.;
- 2 Aeroplan points per $1 spent on Uber Premium Airport Rides in Canada and the U.S.;
- Plus, every time Aeroplan members take 10 Uber rides in Canada or the U.S., they'll receive a $20 CAD Air Canada flight credit.
Basically, you're getting potential money off your future flights around the world for choosing to order in UberEats instead of doing groceries and for being too lazy to walk so you decide to take an Uber instead.
And it doesn't stop there, here are some additional benefits for linking your two accounts:
- New Uber Eats users get an extra 1,000 Aeroplan bonus points for their first order;
- New Uber riders will get an extra 1,000 Aeroplan bonus points for their first ride;
- All Aeroplan members can redeem their points for Uber gift cards and a 3-month Uber Pass membership at the Aeroplan eStore. Linked members can redeem for both at a discounted number of points;
- Aeroplan credit cardholders get a free Uber Pass membership for 3, 6 or 12 months.
Linking your Aeroplan and Uber accounts is simple. Go on your Uber or UberEats app in "Settings" find the "Aeroplan" option under the Rewards section, then press "Link Account" and it'll direct you to log into your Aeroplan account. And the benefits start swarming in right after that!
