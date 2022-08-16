Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
denis coderre

Watch Out Quebec, Denis Coderre Is Teasing A 'Comeback'

It’s currently unclear what he's actually referring to.

Staff Writer
Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre.

Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre.

Denis Coderre | Facebook

After abandoning politics for the second time after a showy loss to Valérie Plante in 2021, former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has taken to Facebook to tease… well, to tease something.

“Well, I guess I’ll break the news tomorrow…" Coderre wrote coyly in his August 15 post. Alongside a low-res smiling photo of himself, he revealed that "a comeback… or two… is brewing," striking a healthy curiosity through the hearts of politically conscious Quebecers everywhere.

After his last jump from the electoral ship in 2021, Coderre promised to "do other things." But it’s worth noting that this wasn’t even the first time he made such claims – after his first monumental loss in the 2017 election (also against Valérie Plante, of course), Coderre also announced that he was abandoning politics then, only to represent himself in 2021.

Quebecers have a reason to be apprehensive about his recent pre-announcement, which could truly lead anywhere. We’ll just have to wait until Wednesday when Coderre said his big news would finally break.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...