VIA Rail Is Having A Sale & Some Trips From Montreal To Toronto Are Cheaper Than Your Date Night
Prices run as low as $46!
Grabbing a bite or embarking on a spooky date for two in Montreal can cost you a good $60 (if you're a generous date), which is more expensive than the recent deals on VIA Rail for trips from Montreal to Toronto, thanks to their Tuesday discount.
A round trip lasting three days, from Montreal's central station to Toronto's Union station, costs as little as $46 per person today, using the discount code TUESDAY.
The Tuesday discount takes ten percent off the price of a Business or Economy class ticket for trips between places in the Quebec City to Windsor corridor, which includes visits to Toronto and Ottawa.
This discount only applies to travel between November first and seventh, and only on trips that leave before 8:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. But if that happens to suit your travel needs, you're majorly in luck.
If you're clever about it, you can travel to Toronto on November second for $46 and snag a return to Montreal for as little as $65, giving you the most travel for your buck using this discount code.
For other places on the urban corridor, like Quebec City, a one-way trip on November second costs as little as $49 per person, still less than a nice night out in Montreal. Your trip back one day later would cost between $49 and $79 with the Tuesday discount.
A round trip to Ottawa and back over several days adds up to as low as $36 to get there, and a cool $54 to return in the evening.
If you're considering a quick break from the noise and pressure of the city, Tuesday might be your lucky day.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
