jobs in montreal

VIA Rail Is Hiring In Montreal & The Jobs Pay $23.57/Hour

The job comes with a list of pretty rad benefits, too! 🚂

If you're on the lookout for a new job, then we've got you covered. VIA Rail Canada is currently hiring a number of on-board service positions at their Montreal terminal in Dorval, Quebec.

The job pays $23.56 per hour, which is well over the current minimum wage in Quebec. Although you don't need to have an outstanding resume to apply, there are a few details you should know about when it comes to the job.

For starters, VIA Rail Canada is looking to hire on-train service agents who are able to work closely with customers, greeting them, helping with any passenger needs, and providing a safe and secure environment for VIA Rail clients during transit.

Applicants should be able and willing to give safety instructions to passengers, help with luggage, serve meals, serve beverages, sell snacks, and ensure the cleanliness of rooms and work areas aboard a VIA Rail train.

The listing indicates that shifts can begin as early as 4 a.m. and service agents may be required to travel up to three days at a time to a number of destinations including Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City, Jonquière, and Senneterre.

VIA Rail Canada is currently looking to fill 10 full-time permanent positions. Luckily, they do come with some perks and benefits.

The company offers an insurance program including health, dental, and vision care, a pension plan, access to passenger transportation for employees and their dependants, as well as a service recognition program.

In order to be eligible, rail industry experience is not required, but a minimum of one year experience in customer service, food service, hospitality or aviation as a flight attendant is certainly an asset.

Candidates must have a high school diploma and be able to communicate with passengers in both English and French.

If you are selected, you will undergo a training period of seven weeks beginning on April 25, 2022, which must be successfully completed in order to obtain the position.

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, then apply away!

